Man punches kangaroo to save dog in outback Australia

5th Dec 2016 6:20 AM

A MAN has punched a kangaroo square in the schnoz and it could be the most Aussie thing you will ever see.

Footage of the event emerged online, showing a man going toe-to-toe with the iconic Australian animal.

It was less savage than a man trying to see how his boxing skills measure against Skippy, with the Aussie attempting to save his pet dog from the roo.

Since being posted to Facebook, it has been viewed millions of times.

The footage shows Greg rushing toward his dog Max - who is being held by the kangaroo.

When the man approaches, the roo lets go of the dog and turns his attention to the human.

The man and the kangaroo stood toe-to-toe before he threw a right-hand punch. Image: Steven Stubenrauch/Facebook.
"The buck roo sees the odds stacking against him and tries to get the dog with its claws one last time," the narrator of the video said.

"Its powerful arms anchor the dog by the breastplate as Max doubles his efforts to escape.

"Finally the roo switches his attention to 'Donks' and sizes up the human to be his next victim.

The kangaroo had earlier grabbed the man's dog.
"Donks gives the kangaroo his face but the cranky buck comes forward ready to attack."

Unfazed by the prospect of going toe-to-toe with one of natures best boxers, Greg lands a right hand on the kangaroo's snout.

The kangaroo appeared to be shocked, but not visibly hurt and after being punched, he makes a quick getaway.

Only in Straya!

- news.com.au

