Man punches mate in nose and bites his nipple

A NIGHT off went from having fun with friends to charges that could have resulted in a man being deported back to Brazil.

Mikael Lucas Dias Barbosa, 20, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Dias Barbosa was drinking with his friend and his partner at his Gracemere home on June 10.

She said about 10.30pm the friend heard a loud argument between Dias Barbosa and his girlfriend in the bedroom.

The court heard the friend went to check on the couple and discovered Dias Barbosa pinning his girlfriend's head to the bed with his hands around her neck and chest area.

The friend tried to intervene, pulling him off the woman and told Dias Barbosa to stop.

Ms King said the defendant pushed the victim in the chest, causing him to fall back into a wall.

She said the victim has then pushed the defendant back, pinning him against a wall and then turned and walked away into the lounge room area.

The friend was looking for his personal belongings and planned to leave the house when Dias Barbosa has walked up to him and punched in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

Ms King said the victim restrained Dias Barbosa by grabbing him around the chest and pegging him to the ground, telling him to calm down and to stop.

"The defendant bit down on the victim's right breast area," she said.

Ms King said the victim let Dias Barbosa go, grabbed his belongings and walked outside and called police.

Police arrived at 10.45pm and located the victim being treated by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Defence lawyer Bryce Younger said Dias Barbosa, who moved to Australia with his mother and sister from Brazil when he was 15, had drunk a large amount of alcohol that night.

"He can't fully remember the events of that night, however, what he can remember makes him feel really ashamed."

Mr Younger said the shame and remorse he felt afterwards was so bad, when he stood in the rooms where the assault took place, he felt sick, so much to the point he and his partner have since relocated.

"Mr Dias Barbosa's life changed for the better when he moved to Australia," he said.

Mr Younger said work was rare in Brazil and when they did find work, the pay was minimal.

He said living conditions were poor and there was a lot of drugs and crime in the part of Brazil where Dias Barbosa lived - which killed one of his friends.

Mr Younger said Dias Barbosa immediately found work in Australia when he arrived and has continued to maintain employment.

"He loves his life here and his wished to become an Australian citizen one day," he said.

The court heard Dias Barbosa had earlier been sentenced for his attack on his girlfriend, receiving a five-year good behaviour bond.

He had no criminal history prior to this offending.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Dias Barbosa to 12 months' probation, fined him $1000, ordered him to pay $300 compensation to his friend, and no conviction was recorded.

Mr Press said if he ordered for a conviction to be recorded it could result in Dias Barbosa going back Brazil.