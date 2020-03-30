Man punches partner, throws lighter at her head

A MAN who punched his partner several times while intoxicated says he does not want to be that person anymore.

Gavin John Henry Inkerman, 28, pleaded guilty on March 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to nine charges including common assault and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The offending period was between December 8, 2019, and January 7, 2020.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Inkerman punched the victim in the head five to seven times during one assault, along with hurling verbal abuse and making threats.

Sgt Janes said the defendant threw a lighter at the victim, striking her in the forehead.

He said Inkerman’s criminal record showed assaults including when he damaged a door and a garage door; two incidents of punching the victim in the head, punches to the mouth, a threat to stab her and a threat to kill her.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was no longer in that relationship after realising it was toxic.

“He was intoxicated at the time of the offences,” Mr Gimbert said.

“He doesn’t want to be that person any more.”

Mr Gimbert said Inkerman planned to relocate back to Townsville when released from custody to live with his mother and had support from his sister who is a police liaison officer on Palm Island.

He said the plan included getting a job and he had worked in concreting before.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Inkerman had not learnt his lesson from previous terms of prison.

“This is sad to see you in prison again in relation to this aggrieved,” Mrs Beckinsale said.

“She is the mother of your son.”

Mrs Beckinsale sentenced Inkerman to 18 months in prison. Seventy-seven days of pre-sentence custody were declared and parole release was set down for July 7, 2020.

Inkerman was also fined $250 and the convictions were recorded.