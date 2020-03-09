Man punches police officer at Yeppoon

A YEPPOON man who punched a police officer in the shoulder before pushing him over has been fined.

Eric Robert Justin Turner, 37, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to assaulting and obstructing police.

The court heard that on January 27, police were called to Driftwood Drive at Yeppoon in relation to an incident about 3am.

After punching the police officer, Turner grabbed him by his vest and pushed him over.

When officers tried to handcuff Turner he resisted and police had to subdue him with capsicum spray.

Turner’s lawyer said Turner was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident, had been taking medication, and had little memory of the night.

The lawyer said Turner had been working in the mines until 18 months ago when an accident almost killed him.

Since then Turner had suffered from post traumatic stress and he was currently on WorkCover.

The court heard that Turner was “incredibly remorseful” for what he’d done.

Magistrate Cameron Press delivered a clear message.

“Police go about their work trying to keep the community safe and peaceful,” Mr Press said.

“When people assault police or obstruct police in a serious way, their work is severely compromised.

“And it is imperative that general deterrence be recognised when police officers are assaulted.”

Turner was fined $1500 and no conviction was recorded.

“You must not come back before the court assaulting police in the future - you will seriously be at risk of receiving a term of imprisonment,” Mr Press said.