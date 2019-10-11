Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
After being handcuffed, police warned Anthony Phillip Wenck numerous times, but he became more aggressive and pushed a senior constable.
After being handcuffed, police warned Anthony Phillip Wenck numerous times, but he became more aggressive and pushed a senior constable.
News

Man pushed female police officer in chest

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
11th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Anthony Phillip Wenck pushed a police officer in the chest at Yeppoon, he was lucky she wasn’t injured.

“Whilst not the most serious assault, you must be aware that the community views assaults on public officers who are going about their duty, very seriously,” Magistrate Cameron Press told the 23-year-old on Thursday.

Wenck pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to obstructing and assaulting a police officer on August 31.

About 4.30am on that day, police had attended a residence at Cobbler Street, Cooee Bay, in relation to a welfare check.

After arriving, police saw Wenck throw an object.

Wenck was aggressive and met police at the front door.

When police attempted to arrest him, Wenck struggled violently and he was subsequently pepper sprayed.

After being handcuffed, police warned Wenck numerous times, but he became more aggressive and pushed a senior constable.

Representing himself in court, Wenck said: “I was in the wrong.”

He was ordered to perform 65 hours’ community service.

anthony phillip wenck assault police cooee bay obstruct police yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Grazier’s hopes are high for more rain

    premium_icon Grazier’s hopes are high for more rain

    News Last week’s shower was the first bit of rain the Rolleston farmer and grazier has seen since March

    Searching for a good Samaritan truckie to help out

    premium_icon Searching for a good Samaritan truckie to help out

    News Queensland charity organisation Food Bank is searching for a good Samaritan truck...

    FOUND: Missing Gracemere girl found safe and well

    FOUND: Missing Gracemere girl found safe and well

    News The-17-year-old was reported missing after she failed to return home last night

    Pub fight lands man in court

    premium_icon Pub fight lands man in court

    News GOING out after a drinking session at home turned ugly for Glen Dennis Kerr.