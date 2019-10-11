Man pushed female police officer in chest

After being handcuffed, police warned Anthony Phillip Wenck numerous times, but he became more aggressive and pushed a senior constable.

WHEN Anthony Phillip Wenck pushed a police officer in the chest at Yeppoon, he was lucky she wasn’t injured.

“Whilst not the most serious assault, you must be aware that the community views assaults on public officers who are going about their duty, very seriously,” Magistrate Cameron Press told the 23-year-old on Thursday.

Wenck pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to obstructing and assaulting a police officer on August 31.

About 4.30am on that day, police had attended a residence at Cobbler Street, Cooee Bay, in relation to a welfare check.

After arriving, police saw Wenck throw an object.

Wenck was aggressive and met police at the front door.

When police attempted to arrest him, Wenck struggled violently and he was subsequently pepper sprayed.

Representing himself in court, Wenck said: “I was in the wrong.”

He was ordered to perform 65 hours’ community service.