Dubai, UAE - June 20, 2015: Collection of various bank credit and debit cards.
Crime

Man racks up 26 transactions in three days with stolen card

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
10th Apr 2018 6:00 AM

A MAN stole a credit card from a mail box and shared it with a mate who he owed money to for drugs, racking up 26 transactions in three days and spending over $2000.

Jordan John Andrew Smith, 33, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to 20 fraud charges.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Smith stole the National Australia Bank card from a mail box on February 17, 2017.

She said his co-offender, who was involved with eight of 26 transactions, had been ordered to pay $1600 restitution.

Ms King said there was $400 outstanding to be repaid.

Defence lawyer Charles Shepherd said Smith was estranged from his parents, only in contact with one of four siblings, had three children of his own that live with their mother and was unemployed, but was helping a friend do renovations in lieu of room and board.

He said Smith struggled with marijuana and amphetamines, but had been rehabilitating through Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service since October 2016.

Smith was sentenced to four months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months, and was ordered to pay $452.05 restitution.

