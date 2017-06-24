Man raped former wife, threatened to post abuse pictures

The man told his former wife he would use degrading pictures as 'insurance' after abusing her.

A MAN who took photos while raping his former wife and telling her "God doesn't help scum like you" will be eligible for parole in three years.

Jealousy motivated the 57-year-old from the Emerald region, Judge Michael Burnett told Brisbane District Court.

The man was sentenced on Friday for sexual assault, cattle theft and traffic offences.

The rape was carried out when the man was on bail for the other offences.

Judge Burnett said the "most egregious" of the offending related to sadistic abuse the man carried out against his former wife.

The court heard the jealous man was angry to see his former partner happy.

He confronted her one day. She allowed him into her house, and he went into her bedroom, held her captive and sexually abused her.

He took photos during the abuse, threatening to post the images on social media and on shop windows in Emerald.

The woman asked him to stop and at one point during the degrading acts, she prayed to God.

The court was told the man replied: "God doesn't help scum like you".

The woman now experienced symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.

She had trouble forming relationships with men, and sometimes 'argued with herself" over whether she was in some way to blame for the incidents.

The man had shown little remorse "if any remorse at all," Judge Burnett said.

His age, and the fact he had mental health problems including depression and bipolar disorder were taken into account as mitigating factors.

Some of these mental health problems stemmed from financial losses suffered after floods in 2011, the court was told.

The man was sentenced to nine years for rape.

He must serve a further 18 months for driving offences and two months for cattle offences.

These would be served on top of the rape sentence.

Because the man had already spent about two years in custody, he will be eligible for parole in July 2020.

