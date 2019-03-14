Man raped ‘niece’ in bushes after walking her home

A MAN committed the ultimate breach of trust by raping a woman who regarded him as an uncle.

Samuel Enagi Gimini, 46, faced Townsville District Court for a sentencing last month after a jury found him guilty of three counts of rape during a trial in February.

The court heard on August 1, 2015 the then 42-year-old man called the victim 14 times and sent her a number of text messages in the early hours of the morning.

Crown Prosecutor Monique Sheppard said the woman felt intense pressure into meeting the man.

"The complainant considered the defendant her uncle, there was a longstanding relationship with the defendant due to extended family," Ms Sheppard said.

"The complainant described in her interview that she felt like she had no choice to attend, and the defendant was pushing her to go."

The court heard once Gimini had the victim in his home, he told her to open her legs apart.

He then raped her anally and orally.

Ms Sheppard said the victim tried to run and told Gimini she didn't want to participate, but he put his penis into her mouth and told her to "suck it".

The court heard when Gimini was walking the victim home, he pulled her into a bush and eventually pulled her shorts down when she refused to.

He then pulled down his jeans before raping her again.

The court heard the woman who was described as "a very happy lady, always welcoming of family and visitors" had lost her interests and no longer cared for her personal appearance.

"She has lost trust with male figures … the defendant has abused that trust she had with him," Ms Sheppard said.

Defence barrister Edward Basset said Gimini had not applied force that resulted in bruising while assaulting the victim.

"That may be something that is taken into account," Mr Basset said.

Mr Basset also contested Gimini had threatened the victim when telling the woman not to tell anyone about what had happened.

Judge John Coker said the man had been in a position of trust and authority.

"You held perhaps an even more extensive role therefore in the life and authority exercised over the complainant than what might normally be the case," Judge Coker said.

Gimini's partner and daughter sat in the courtroom's public gallery in support of him.

He blew a kiss to his daughter who outstretched her arm as he was led to the dock.

Gimini was sentenced to eight years imprisonment and will be eligible for parole on February 22, 2023.