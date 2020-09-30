Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fist, punch, arm, hand, hit, tattoo, close-up, generic.
Fist, punch, arm, hand, hit, tattoo, close-up, generic.
News

Man refused police access to house to check on wife

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN refused to let police into his house to check on his wife and paid a hefty penalty.

Wayne Bevan William Burnell pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Quay St, Depot Hill, residence at 11.10pm on June 19 for a disturbance and found Burnell out the front.

She said Burnell told police he had fought with his brother and did not need police.

Ms King said police asked if anyone was inside with Burnell informing them his wife was.

She said police advised Burnell they were investigating and wanted to access the house, but he refused, standing in front of police with clenched fists.

Ms King said police warned Burnell he was obstructing but he continued to deny access, clench his fists and say “do you want to fight?”

She said Burnell was arrested for obstruction and an altercation occurred before he was restrained and taken to the watch house.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client suffered from agoraphobia and anxiety, diagnosed after the incident.

She said he had seen Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services for the past three months for substance abuse.

Burnell was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

obstruct police rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unions to launch CQ election campaign at Rocky restaurant

        Premium Content Unions to launch CQ election campaign at Rocky restaurant

        Politics Union workers will meet at CocoBrew tonight to voice their election priorities.

        UPDATE: Three hospitalised after North Rocky T-bone

        Premium Content UPDATE: Three hospitalised after North Rocky T-bone

        Breaking One woman was believed to be trapped inside her vehicle for a brief period of time.

        Mercedes thief’s drug fuelled crimes catch up with him

        Premium Content Mercedes thief’s drug fuelled crimes catch up with him

        News A man who purchased a Mercedes Benz from a buyer on Gumtree and then cancelled the...

        Patient suffers severe leg injuries in quad bike accident

        Premium Content Patient suffers severe leg injuries in quad bike accident

        News An in-flight critical care paramedic and doctor were flown to the scene to help...