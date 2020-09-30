Man refused police access to house to check on wife

A MAN refused to let police into his house to check on his wife and paid a hefty penalty.

Wayne Bevan William Burnell pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Quay St, Depot Hill, residence at 11.10pm on June 19 for a disturbance and found Burnell out the front.

She said Burnell told police he had fought with his brother and did not need police.

Ms King said police asked if anyone was inside with Burnell informing them his wife was.

She said police advised Burnell they were investigating and wanted to access the house, but he refused, standing in front of police with clenched fists.

Ms King said police warned Burnell he was obstructing but he continued to deny access, clench his fists and say “do you want to fight?”

She said Burnell was arrested for obstruction and an altercation occurred before he was restrained and taken to the watch house.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client suffered from agoraphobia and anxiety, diagnosed after the incident.

She said he had seen Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services for the past three months for substance abuse.

Burnell was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.