Karl Gebicki outside Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

Man refused to let ambulance take sick wife, child away

Sherele Moody
by
18th Jul 2019 3:26 PM
A BUNDABERG man who tried to tried to stop two paramedics taking his child and pregnant partner to hospital has failed in his bid to re-open the case.

Karl Mark Gebicki was convicted of wilfully obstructing an ambulance officer who came to his Mount Perry property on September 27, 2017.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers Jason Thompson and Melissa Bayntun tried leaving his property with both patients on board their vehicle.

However Gebicki used a radio to communicate with another person at the home to lock the gate, telling them "no one is leaving without me".

The ambulance officers arrived at the gate to find it fastened with two bicycle chains and a padlock.

One of the paramedics had to use bolt cutters to get the barrier open.

In his appeal to the Brisbane District Court, Gebicki claimed the ambulance officers were "unlawfully transporting" the child from the property.

"The ambulance officers were ... entitled to form the view that the child required medical attention," Judge Brian Devereaux said in his judgment today.

"In my opinion, and as the learned magistrate found, the transporting of the child was lawful, based as it was on the professional assessment." - NewsRegional

