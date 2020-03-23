Man refuses to take hand out of crotch at shopping centre

Police discovered why Richard James Dobson, 28, didn’t want to remove his hand – he had 0.5g of methamphetamines in a clipseal bag hidden there.

AS SOON as he saw police, he placed his right hand in the crotch of his shorts and refused to remove it.

Dobson pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possess a dangerous drug and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police saw Dobson at City Centre Plaza on January 30, 2020, and approached him as they suspected he had been involved in a crime.

Dobson was walking through the carpark with a female about 7.20pm when police approached him.

Mr Fox said police told him to remove his hand from his crotch, but he refused and then police warned he would be charged with obstructing police if he didn’t comply and Dobson again refused to remove his hand.

Police then arrested Dobson and discovered the concealed meth.

Dobson’s five-page criminal record included 16 prior drug offences and he was on a suspended sentence at the time of these latest offences.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Dobson was working for Busby House Removal and tendered a letter from his manager.

“He has had a complex relationship with drugs since he was 17 years old,” he said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the reference letter told of a hard working, quiet, employee.

Dobson told Mr Clarke drugs were ruining his life.

Mr Clarke told Dobson many people come to court “speaking very positively” about a drug course run by the Salvation Army.

He ordered Dobson to a three-month prison term, activated the suspended sentence and gave him immediate parole release.