Man released after spending 785 days in custody

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 23rd Mar 2017 4:00 PM
Lyle Zemek is released on bail.
Lyle Zemek is released on bail. Daily Mercury

A MAN who had spent 785 days in custody but has yet to see his case go to trial put in a bail application earlier this month.

Lyle Edward Zemek is facing 29 charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, causing grievous bodily harm to a woman and leaving the scene without attempting to assist her.

The charges are mostly in relation to an incident on Nebo Rd on March 10, 2013.

Zemek faced trial in the Mackay District Court in October last year in relation to the charges, however, the Supreme Court of Rockhampton heard on March 10 that the trial did not go ahead as two witnesses failed to appear.

He was 28 at the time of the trial last year and the victim was 20.

A new trial date has not been set down, the court sitting in Rockhampton heard.

The Crown Prosecution did not oppose the bail application as it was believed the 26 months Zemek had spent in custody would reflect more than the one third minimum time of a prison sentence he would likely receive for all of the charges.

Justice Duncan McMeekin was concerned about the likelihood of Zemek reoffending as he had been released on bail in the past and committed further offences which resulted in Zemek being back in custody.

"Even if he pleads not guilty and is found guilty, he still has served most of the time he faces having to serve for these charges,” he said.

"It is unjust at some point to keep someone on remand which is the case with Mr Zemek.

"I have no choice but to grant his bail, with conditions.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  assault causing bodily harm dangerous driving lyle edward zemek mackay district court supreme court of rockhampton

