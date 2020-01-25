Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia
Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia
News

Man reported missing at Qld waterfall

by Daniel Bateman
25th Jan 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SWIFT water rescue team is on the scene at a Tablelands waterfall, where a middle-aged man is feared to have been swept away.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man in his 50s was reported missing at Millstream Falls, near Ravenshoe, about 1.45pm.

He said emergency services, including a swift water rescue team, was on the scene assisting with the search, understood to be taking place between Big and Little Millstream falls.

More than 50mm of rainfall blanketed the Ravenshoe area overnight.

Big Millstream Falls is reputedly the widest single-drop waterfall in Australia.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency tablelands waterfall waterfall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Skipper’s batting brilliance sets up Big Bash win

        premium_icon Skipper’s batting brilliance sets up Big Bash win

        Sport Team claims three-peat in Rockhampton’s annual charity cricket match.

        Father charged over baby son’s death

        premium_icon Father charged over baby son’s death

        Crime Baby boy died after suffering “catastrophic brain injuries”

        After 60 years, will the Coast Guard sink or swim?

        premium_icon After 60 years, will the Coast Guard sink or swim?

        News Could a State Government takeover threaten the “identity, heritage and history” of...

        The hottest beach party in CQ

        premium_icon The hottest beach party in CQ

        News The event runs from 7am to 8.30pm with a huge range of entertainment. See the...