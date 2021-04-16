Menu
A man’s devices were found brimming with some of the most disgusting child abuse material possible, a court has heard.
Crime

Man ‘repulsed’ by his depraved child abuse material stash

Alex Treacy
Alex Treacy
16th Apr 2021 1:39 PM
A Brisbane man who used a P2P sharing platform to download some of the most disgusting and depraved child abuse material possible over a period of years is "repulsed" by his attraction to children, a court has heard.

Mansfield man Nicolas Zervos, 44, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Friday to using a carriage service to access child exploitation material (a Commonwealth offence) and possessing the material.

The court heard that between November 7 - 26, 2019, Zervos used a computer and mobile phone to download the material via P2P (peer-to-peer) applications a total of four times, although he subsequently admitted to police he had been accessing it for a "number of years".

He also admitted to being "sexually aroused" by the material.

Police executed a search warrant on his residence on December 4, 2019.

There, they seized Zervos' mobile phone, computer, hard-drive and a number of CD drives which had been used to access and store "a large number of files".

Of the 261 exploitative images and videos detected on his devices, the majority of them depicted penetrative sex of a minor by an adult and more than a dozen depicted "sadism, humiliation and bestiality".

The court was told Zervos came from a "good family" and had no previous criminal history.

He was "repulsed" by his actions, the court heard.

Zervos himself took the chance to apologise to Judge Leanne Clare SC.

"I am profoundly sorry," he told the court.

"I promise to do my utmost to be a better person.

"I'm sorry, I'm really sorry."

Judge Clare described Zervos' disturbed predilection as a "descent" from lawful pornography into child pornography, a well-worn path among middle aged offenders who engage in this type of offending.

He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, suspended for a period of three years conditional on him entering into a $3000 bond.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Man 'repulsed' by his depraved child porn stash

