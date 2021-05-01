Man rescued after car becomes stuck in flood waters

A man has been rescued after his vehicle became stuck in flood waters north of Byfield on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the incident off Sandy Creek Road, Weerriba, at 11.58pm.

On arrival, the vehicle was in the water, however, the man, who was in his 20s, was out of the vehicle on the shore.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water rescue retrieved the man and transported him to the main shore.

He was then transported by Queensland Ambulance Services to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

QFES left the scene about 3.15am.