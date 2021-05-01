Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service transported the man to hospital. FILE PHOTO
Man rescued after car becomes stuck in flood waters

Aden Stokes
1st May 2021 9:15 AM
A man has been rescued after his vehicle became stuck in flood waters north of Byfield on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the incident off Sandy Creek Road, Weerriba, at 11.58pm.

On arrival, the vehicle was in the water, however, the man, who was in his 20s, was out of the vehicle on the shore.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water rescue retrieved the man and transported him to the main shore.

He was then transported by Queensland Ambulance Services to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

QFES left the scene about 3.15am.

