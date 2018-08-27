Menu
The Coastguard's vessel towing two other vessels in a previous rescue this year.
Man rescued after feared missing on CQ fishing trip

Shayla Bulloch
27th Aug 2018 11:12 AM
A FISHERMAN'S wife alerted coastguards last week when she feared her husband had gone missing on a fishing trip.

Coastguard Rockhampton were tasked to Raglan Creek on Wednesday where a man was overdue returning home from his fishing trip.

This rescue was one of only a handful for Central Queensland coastguards as unsettling weather kept most boats on land.

The missing 5m tinny was not equipped with any radio or communication devices so crews set out at 4pm to look for the man.

Crews eventually found the vessel broken down around 1.5 nautical miles upstream in Raglan Creek.

On Sunday, Yeppoon coastguard was called to a rescue just outside of the harbour in Statue Bay.

Around 12.47pm, crews received a call from the skipper of a 8m flybridge cruiser with two people on board.

The vessel had broken down shortly after leaving Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Despite strong NE winds, Gormans Removals Rescues towed the boat safely back to the harbour at 1.30pm.

Flotilla commander Jim Warren also had a strong message for boaties after a vessel sank near Hervey Bay after hitting a whale.

The sole occupant set off a distress beacon and was located by a rescue helicopter at 4.30 am.

He was taken out of the water at 5.10am by a water police vessel and the partly-submerged boat washed ashore on Fraser Island.

Yeppoon Coastguard urged boaties to be concious of the risk of whale strikes during the migration season in Capricorn Coast waters.

They advised boats to travel in pairs at night for precautions.

    Local Partners