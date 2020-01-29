Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse". John Foxx
Offbeat

Man riding horse stopped by police for using phone

29th Jan 2020 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM

A man using a mobile phone while horseriding has faced court - because he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the animal.

The man was riding along a rural NSW road, travelling at an estimated speed of 10km/h and holding a mobile phone to his ear when police stopped him, the Tenterfield Star reports. 

When he later had the matter dealt with in Mudgee Local Court, Magistrate David Day said, "under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse".

While the defendant's solicitor submitted that the matter was "trivial", the 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while riding a horse "because he concedes that the horse was in motion".

In NSW, a 'vehicle' includes an animal-drawn vehicle, and an animal that is being ridden or drawing a vehicle, with a 'ride' defined as the rider of a motor bike or animal-drawn vehicle, includes to be in control of (NSW legislation, Road Rules 2014, Road Users and Vehicles).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks horse mobile phone while riding offbeat police rural
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Intimidation’: Activists forced Greyhound off Adani mine

        premium_icon ‘Intimidation’: Activists forced Greyhound off Adani mine

        Business Greyhound Australia says its decision to not extend work on Adani’s Carmichael project was in the interests of staff, customers and partners.

        Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

        premium_icon Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

        News The rain clears but the rivers are expected to flow.

        COURT: 96 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 96 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        Free group fitness camps return to Rocky

        premium_icon Free group fitness camps return to Rocky

        News ‘We wanted to give everybody the opportunity to exercise by eliminating costs and...