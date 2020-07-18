Menu
Man rolling down dirt hill in dark makes police suspicious

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
18th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
SUSPICIOUS behaviour of a male who was observed by police to ride on a dirt bike that rolled down a dirt hill led to a search which revealed he didn’t learn his lesson three weeks earlier.

Keelan Wade Hayes, 35, pleaded guilty on July 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing methamphetamines and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police patrolling Mt Morgan at 1am on June 14 observed “a dirt bike being ridden (by Hayes) while rolling down a dirt hill”.

She said Hayes first told police he was riding from his parents’ house and when he got to the road, he switched off the engine and rolled it.

Ms King said police told Hayes he had passed his house.

She said Hayes then changed his story to say he was taking the bike to his brother’s place.

Ms King said police then searched Hayes and found him in possession of a pipe.

Three weeks prior, Hayes was a passenger intercepted by police at 4pm on May 26 at Miriam Vale.

Police searched the car and occupants including Hayes’s black bag in the front passenger seat which contained three clip seal bags of ice, along with straws and a cracked pipe wrapped in tissues.

Hayes was sentenced to six months probation with convictions recorded.

