Man rolls ute after swerving to avoid hitting cat on highway

A man has rolled his ute after swerving to avoid hitting a cat on the Burnett Highway at Dixalea.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle rollover on Thursday morning at 5.37am.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the driver rolled the ute, which had a trailer attached, to avoid hitting a cat on the highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there was fog on the road and Banana Shire Council attended the scene.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle was flipped right-side up.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his 40s was assessed by paramedics, however, he was uninjured and did not require transportation to hospital.

The southbound lane of the Burnett Highway was closed for some time, however, had since reopened.