Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police say a man ran from the scene of a crash where a car flipped on its roof
Police say a man ran from the scene of a crash where a car flipped on its roof
News

Man runs from crash after car flips near school

Crystal Jones
by and Crystal Jones
19th May 2021 8:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have revealed a man ran south from the scene of a two-car crash near Goodwood State School.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident happened just before 3pm Tuesday at the intersection of Goodwood Road and Ross Road.

According to police, a white Holden Colorado ute collided with a northbound blue Subaru Outback.

"A large ute hit the Subaru, causing it to flip," the spokesman said.

Multiple emergency crews attended and the driver of the Subaru was treated by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The driver of the Holden ute was then seen travelling south on foot.

Police said no arrests or charges have been made at this time.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics attended, but said there was no need to take anyone to hospital.

Originally published as Man runs from Bundaberg crash after car flips near school

More Stories

car crash editors picks flip school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘There’s no beds’: Hospital in code yellow during MP visit

        Premium Content ‘There’s no beds’: Hospital in code yellow during MP visit

        Politics “Staff in there are stressed. They are taking sick leave, it’s harder to replace people, and they’re working double shifts.”

        OPINION: Aussie motorists being held to ransom

        Premium Content OPINION: Aussie motorists being held to ransom

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor, Harry’s View and Facebook comments.

        Rocky Open set to deliver some red-hot competition

        Premium Content Rocky Open set to deliver some red-hot competition

        Sport Leading table tennis players looking to serve up success at two-day event.

        CQ venue denies same sex couple from holding wedding

        Premium Content CQ venue denies same sex couple from holding wedding

        Religion & Spirituality Despite same sex marriage becoming legal in 2017, the couple was told they could...