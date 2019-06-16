Menu
A man has been stabbed in Toowoomba.
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
16th Jun 2019 9:35 AM
POLICE are looking into an incident in which a man was stabbed in Toowoomba's northern suburbs last night.

The patient in his early 20s was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board following the stabbing, which was reported just after 9.30pm at a property just off the New England Highway in Harlaxton.

The man was assessed for injuries to his back.

No arrests or charges have been laid yet, but Toowoomba Police said they were continuing investigations into the matter.

queensland ambulance service toowoomba toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

