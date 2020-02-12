Menu
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after alleged stabbing

kaitlyn smith
12th Feb 2020 5:58 PM
A MAN in his 50s has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital today following an alleged assault at a Rockhampton caravan park.

Emergency services were called to Country Club Caravan Park on Yaamba Road, north of Rockhampton, on Wednesday morning at around 9.35am.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed one adult male had been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital after the alleged assault.

It is understood the incident involved a stabbing and occurred between the male patient and his female partner.

The male patient is in a stable condition. It is unclear at this stage if any charges have been laid.

