Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Buffalo tramples man in workplace accident

by WILL ZWAR
16th Sep 2020 8:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a buffalo in Daly River this afternoon.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had responded to a call made from Midway Station about 1pm this afternoon.

The man was conscious and stable after the incident but had sustained injuries to his arms, legs and torso.

SJA crews worked to help the man with CareFlight, which sent a helicopter to transport him to hospital.

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being trampled by buffalo

accident wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Intruder at large after brazen daylight robbery

        Premium Content UPDATE: Intruder at large after brazen daylight robbery

        Breaking The offender reportedly found a young girl inside the property during the daylight robbery.

        ‘AMBUSHED’: Rocky schoolboy attacked twice in one day

        Premium Content ‘AMBUSHED’: Rocky schoolboy attacked twice in one day

        Education The grandfather of a bullying victim is calling for justice after

        ’I feel like a kid at Christmas’: Delight at son’s NRL debut

        Premium Content ’I feel like a kid at Christmas’: Delight at son’s NRL debut

        Rugby League Rocky star was watching Netflix when he got the phone call that delivered the...

        Graffiti crime destroys defence force dream for teens

        Premium Content Graffiti crime destroys defence force dream for teens

        News Two McDonalds employees who once dreamt of joining Australia’s defence forces have...