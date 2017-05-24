Man rushed to hospital after crash north of Rocky

A MAN is recovering in hospital following a crash north of Rockhampton this morning.

Just after 5am emergency services were called to Kunwarara Rd, Yaamba following reports of a single vehicle crash.

A B-Double driver stopped at the scene and assisted until emergency services arrived on scene.

QFES responded with one crew about 5.02am and assisted Queensland Ambulance before clearing the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed a man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Police also attended the crash and their investigations are ongoing.