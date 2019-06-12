Man rushed to hospital following snake bite on Cap Coast

A YOUNG man has been rushed to hospital following a snake bite on the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded to a call at 2.30pm, stating a male in his 20's had been bitten by a brown snake at Starfish Dr, Lammermoor.

Early reports indicate the man was waiting for paramedics in a green Land Rover Discovery and having trouble breathing. The snake was no longer near him.

A QAS spokesperson could not confirm whether it was a snake bite, but said that is what was reported.

He was transported to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary measures.