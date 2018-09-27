Menu
Man rushed to hospital with 'funnel-web spider' bite

27th Sep 2018 5:55 PM

5:30pm: A MAN has been taken to hospital after a suspected funnel-web spider bite at Gracemere.

After being treated by a doctor at the Gracemere Medical Practice, the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) was called at about 4.50pm.

The man in his thirties was then transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

According to the National Geographic, there are 35 species of funnel-web spiders, with "a number of which are found along Australia's eastern coast, from New South Wales to Queensland”.

An article published by National Geographic writer, Shannon Verhagen said the funnel-web could "kill a human in just 15 minutes”, with one species holding the title of the world's deadliest spider.

The funnel-web spider is reasonably large, one male was named "Big Boy” by the Australian Reptile Park as it measured in at 10cm.

This spider has large, rearward-facing fangs which can pierce through a fingernail.

