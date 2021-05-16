Man says drug items found in dying mum’s car not his

A drug user tried to blame his dying mother for drugs found in a car he was driving.

Joshua William Bradley, 37, pleaded guilty on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, two of possessing drug utensils and one of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said police executed a search warrant at a Rockhampton residence on April 1, about 6pm.

She said police located one gram of marijuana mixed with tobacco in a bong near a toolbox in the living area, along with 0.5g of methamphetamines in a small clip-seal bag inside the toolbox.

Seven months earlier, Bradley was driving a silver Toyota Yaris on October 23 when he was intercepted by police in Mt Morgan at 6.51pm.

Ms Melksham said police found a tobacco pouch and a bag of filters with a glass pipe inside the bag of filters.

She said Bradley told police he had never seen the items before and the car didn’t belong to him, it belonged to his mother.

Ms Melksham said Bradley’s mother told police Bradley had been the sole user of the vehicle since June.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Bradley failed to appear in court on March 3 as his mother was ill and he wasn’t thinking about court.

He said Bradley’s mother had since died.

Mr King said Bradley had two children in his care and two other children not in his care.

He said Bradley had worked as a boilermaker until an accident in 2017 which caused a back injury and he was now on a parenting pension.

Bradley was sentenced to a 12 month probation order with convictions recorded.