Man says he takes meth for bowel cancer pain

A MAN has claimed he took methamphetamines to deal with pains from bowel cancer.

Tony Bond pleaded guilty to drug and stealing charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court recently.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Bond was searched by police after he stole $1.50 of lollies from Coles, finding a clip seal bag with less than a gram of a crystal substance along with syringes.

Tests revealed the crystal substance was meth.

Bond had been busted carrying a knife in March in Fitzroy St.

"It was a Stanley knife located in the right front pocket of his pants,” Mr Fox said.

The court heard Bond had an eight-page criminal history which included a two-month suspended sentence handed down in October for failing to appear in court.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Bond claimed he was diagnosed with bowel cancer a year ago and given three years to live.

"He is using meth to deal with pain,” she said.

As for the reason of having a knife in a public place, Ms Legrady said Bond had broken his glasses while cutting wires with the knife and had walked to a Puma petrol station to replace the glasses, forgetting he had the knife on him.

Magistrate Cameron Press commented on Bond's criminal history, which included three fail to appear convictions and previous drug convictions.

"I do not consider rehabilitation is a possibility here for drugs,” he said.

Mr Press ordered Bond to three months in jail with parole release on April 20.