Man says Viagra was a gift from a former business owner

Sarah Barnham | 20th Apr 2017 8:11 AM
Viagra pills seized during the execution of a search warrant on a Nimbin property on Tuesday morning.
A GLADSTONE man who's house was turned upside down in a search warrant said the Viagra police found had been a gift.

Kieran James Barber, 28, pleaded guilty to eight charges at the Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

The charges included one count of authority required to possess explosives, two counts of possession of property suspected of being used in a drug offence, possession of used drug utensils, possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of restricted drugs, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in the M category.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said the first seven offences occurred on February 10 after police conducted a search warrant of Barber's house.

Police uncovered .4g of meth, a shotgun shell, one round of shotgun ammunition, two half pills of Valium, clip-seal bags, a glass pipe, straws and 100mg of oral Viagra drug, sildenafil.

Mr Selvadurai said on February 28 at midnight, Barber was pulled over by police on the Dawson Hwy.

Police searched his car and found a telescopic baton in the driver's side door.

Defence Lawyer Ryan Mitchell said the oral Viagra was given as a gift to his client, from the former owner of a now-closed Gladstone business.

Mr Mitchell said his client had simply forgotten about it, and did not know it was still on the premises when the search was conducted.

As for the shotgun shell and ammunition, Mr Mitchell said his client, who was a keen spear fishermen, used the items to create "powerheads".

"Powerheads or shark sticks are used in spear fishing as a tool to scare off sharks in the area," Mr Mitchell said.

Mr Mitchell said the telescopic baton had been sitting in his client's car for weeks after he received it as a gift from an overseas friend.

He said his client thought it was legal, as the weapon had made it through customs at the airport.

But for the rest of the police find, Mr Mitchell said his client was struggling with a drug addiction after a relationship breakdown in 2016.

However, Mr Mitchell said he had been reducing his usage.

The court heard that Barber was self-employed running his own lawn-mowing business.

Acting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Barber $1300 for the first set of offences, and $200 for the weapon possession.

A conviction was recorded.

