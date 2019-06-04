Man sentenced after being found guilty of raping 16yo

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been found guilty of raping his 16-year-old house cleaner.

The jury handed down the verdict this morning for the man, who was on trial accused of sexual assault and rape. They found him guilty to rape but not guilty to sexual assault.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said the 16-year-old had been hired to clean the defendant's house and on the day of the alleged incident, she arrived to find the whole house locked up and couldn't find the spare key.

She said the teen called the defendant who told her where to find the key and that he'd be home soon.

Ms Jones said when the defendant arrived, the pair had a conversation "about general chit chat but then the defendant 'got a bit strange'.”

"He then told her he wanted a massage and that he himself had 'magic hands',” Ms Jones said.

She said he grabbed baby oil and asked the teen for a massage. Ms Jones said the defendant took off his clothes, handed her the baby oil and told her to 'have a go' and he laid face down on the bed.

"She put some on her fingers and rubbed his back,” she said.

"Realising she wasn't comfortable, he told her he would show her.”

Ms Jones said during this alleged demonstration, the defendant digitally raped the teen.

The court heard police interviewed the defendant five months after the alleged incident where he told police he had known the teen and her parents for many years.

Ms Jones said the defendant told police that "one thing led to another and the teen gave him a massage in his bedroom” and that it was "consensual and no other sexual contact occurred”.

He denied penetrating her.

He was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment, suspended after 15 months.