Police car lights at night. Photo: RACQ
Man sentenced for disorderly New Year’s morning on bridge

Timothy Cox
10th Feb 2021 3:30 PM
A man was convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday for acting disorderly on the Fitzroy Bridge on New Year’s Day.

James Christopher Aitken, 20, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and the court heard that he had been out drinking with friends before his offending.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said that at 4.10am, police arrived at the Fitzroy Bridge, where one man was bleeding from the mouth after an alleged fight.

He said Aitken began verbally abusing and acting in a threatening way towards police while goading another man to fight him.

Aitken was fined $700.

