A man has been sentenced to prison over a drug haul police nabbed before a Northern Rivers festival.
Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

Liana Turner
14th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
A MAN has been imprisoned after being caught with almost 2000 pills intended for distribution at a Northern Rivers festival.

Jesse Jordan Harrold, 21, faced Lismore District Court for sentencing this week.

Harrold, from Beenleigh in Queensland, was pulled over by police at Rappville on April 14 last year.

He was en route to the Rabbits East Lettuce festival at Kippenduff.

When searched, police found 1832 MDMA tablets, 10 MDMA capsules and a small quantity of cannabis in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with supplying a prohibited drug of a large commercial quantity, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with property believed to be the proceeds of crime.

For the first charge, he was sentenced to a prison term of four years and three months, backdated to August 18 this year.

He is eligible for parole from November 17, 2020.

