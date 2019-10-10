Menu
Generic Prison Photo.
Man sentenced to prison for less than 1g of meth

Aden Stokes
10th Oct 2019
A YOUNG father with an appalling criminal history was sentenced to prison last week after he was busted with meth.

Timothy James Burrows pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Friday, September 4, to possessing the dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Burrows was intercepted walking on Dean St, Rockhampton, at 9.45am on August 16.

Sen Constable Rumford said Burrows was detained for a search, where police found a small clip seal bag containing about 0.3g of methamphetamine.

He told police he had purchased the meth 45 hours prior to being intercepted and was going to smoke it.

The court heard Burrows had a seven page history and was on two suspended sentences at the time of the offence.

Lawyer Doug Winning said he had tried to rid himself of drugs.

“Over the past couple of years his appearance for drug offending has been less frequent,” Mr Winning said.

Burrows was sentenced to six months prison with a parole release date set for October 11, 2019.

