Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man serious after CBD stabbing ‘over $50’

by Elise Williams
4th Nov 2020 12:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Forensic police are at the scene of an inner city stabbing attack that has left one man in a serious condition.

The Kyah Private Hotel on Boundary St at Spring Hill has this morning been roped off with police tape as detectives work to determine the moments before a man was stabbed in the abdomen during the morning attack.

Initial investigations suggest two men were involved in a punch-up over money owed before one man, a 47-year-old resident of the boarding house, is alleged to have used a knife to stab another resident in the lower abdomen.

The stabbing scene at Spring Hill. Pic Annette Dew
The stabbing scene at Spring Hill. Pic Annette Dew


One man, who did not want to be named for fear over his own safety, said the attack was over $50.

Paramedics attended the scene, where they transported one man in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital around 9:10am.

It's the second stabbing attack in the wider Brisbane region this morning, after a man was stabbed during an incident in Wynnum.

Paramedics transported one man in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Pic Annette Dew
Paramedics transported one man in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Pic Annette Dew


Just before 6:30am emergency services were called to a home on Pine St following reports a man had been stabbed in the arm and required medical attention.

The Courier-Mail understands that incident, involving two men - neither of whom lived at the address - started over a female love interest, whose home the incident is alleged to have taken place at.

Originally published as Man serious after CBD stabbing 'over $50'

More Stories

crime editors picks emergency injuries stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison for man who attempted to hold up Rocky pharmacy

        Premium Content Prison for man who attempted to hold up Rocky pharmacy

        News The young man has only spent seven months out of jail during his adult life.

        5 projects that will transform Livingstone

        Premium Content 5 projects that will transform Livingstone

        News $4.6b injection to deliver jobs and tourism boost to region.

        CQUni launches new research centre for regional economies

        Premium Content CQUni launches new research centre for regional economies

        News The talents of CQUniversity’s leading researchers for issues vital to regional and...

        CRIME WRAP: Offenders allegedly ransack boat on Fitzroy

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Offenders allegedly ransack boat on Fitzroy

        Crime Police are urging Rockhampton residents to be vigilant with the security of their...