Man seriously assaults woman after being rejected at party

A MAN responded to being rejected by punching a woman in the face at a party.

Charlie Owen Oakley, 26, pleaded guilty on September 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, breach a domestic violence order, obstruct police and possess a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Maddison Kurtz said the victim was at a party with her sister and cousins when Oakley approached her about midnight on August 24 and asked her what their relationship status was.

Ms Kurtz said the victim was seated while Oakley stood over her.

She said the victim told Oakley their romance was over and she did not want to be with him.

He responded by punching her in the face.

Ms Kurtz said the victim ran to the bathroom and saw the right side of her face already swelling.

Oakley was escorted away from the party.

When the party started winding down about 1.30am, the victim went outside and was waiting for others when Oakley approached her, grabbed her by her jacket and threw her to the ground.

Oakley pulled her hair, kicked her in the head and punched her.

Ms Kurtz said the victim hailed police down after the assault and she was taken to hospital where she had her head scanned.

She said police located Oakley outside a residence at 8.48am and he ran into the backyard.

Police chased Oakley, telling him he was under arrest and to stop running, but he continued, entering the backyard of a neighbouring property.

When they caught him, he had a pocket knife with a 5cm blade in his pants.

Oakley had an eight-page criminal record.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the victim was the mother of his two children.

She said Oakley had relocated to Blackwater to live with an aunt but had returned to Woorabinda to visit his sick grandmother when he attended the party.

Magistrate Cameron Press said there was too much of this offending taking place in society.

“The assaults here were simply unacceptable,” he said.

“The victim did nothing to you to warrant this type of assault.

“She simply wasn’t doing what you wanted her to do.”

Mr Press said the victim suffered significant swelling and bruising to her face.

“It would have entailed quite a deal of pain and suffering,” he said.

Mr Press ordered Oakley to 21 months prison, declared 33 days presentence custody and set parole release on April 24, 2021.