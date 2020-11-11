Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man suffered serious burns from a backyard fire in Glenwood last night. Picture: File photo
A man suffered serious burns from a backyard fire in Glenwood last night. Picture: File photo
News

Man seriously burnt in backyard fire overnight

Frances Klein
11th Nov 2020 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was hospitalised after being seriously burnt by a backyard fire on a property at Glenwood last night.

The man suffered serious burns to his face, chest and arms during the incident about 6.40pm, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a serious but stable condition, QAS reported.

 

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

- Ex-Stirling Homes owner levels assault allegation in court

- REVEALED: How every Gympie childcare centre compares

- FIRST LOOK: New drive-through Maccas opens soon near Gympie

More Stories

bonfire emergency fire glenwood gympie ambulance gympie hospital man burnt
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council raises serious concerns about Ring Road project

        Premium Content Council raises serious concerns about Ring Road project

        Council News Councillors and officers have criticised if the project has more negative impacts than positive.

        Convicted killer stalked Rocky victim from CBD pub

        Premium Content Convicted killer stalked Rocky victim from CBD pub

        News A violent offender stalked a drunk stranger and attacked him from behind while...

        Who took the honours in CQ four-ball championships

        Premium Content Who took the honours in CQ four-ball championships

        Golf Men, women hit fairways at Capricorn Resort as they chase titles.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ’You will never be forgotten’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ’You will never be forgotten’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say