Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SERIOUS INJURIES: Two men have been hurt in a crash at Killarney.
SERIOUS INJURIES: Two men have been hurt in a crash at Killarney. Paul Donaldson
Breaking

Man seriously injured in crash outside Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
15th Nov 2018 6:40 AM

TWO men in their 20s have been injured in a crash on Warwick-Killarney Rd with one man in a serious but stable condition.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the man sustained head, abdominal and back injuries.

He has been transported to Warwick Hospital but a rescue helicopter may be called to transfer the man to a different hospital.

The second man sustained head and back injuries and is in a stable condition.

Both men were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Killarney about 5.15am.

The spokeswoman said one of the cars rolled over in the crash.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said Warwick-Killarney road was closed while emergency services and Southern Downs Regional Council clean debris from the area.

breaking news queensland ambulance services road crash two-vehicle crash
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Rapist back on street despite being caught filming teen

    premium_icon Rapist back on street despite being caught filming teen

    Crime PETER Scott Griffin served a 13-year rape sentence but repeatedly breached supervision orders. After he filmed a young girl in a dressing room, he's back out.

    Community mourns tragic loss of brave Rocky teen

    premium_icon Community mourns tragic loss of brave Rocky teen

    Health Bailey Jensen battled brain cancer instead of going to high school

    Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    premium_icon Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    Crime She stole two lots of cash - the second to win back the first

    Stunning cathedral light show tipped for national award

    premium_icon Stunning cathedral light show tipped for national award

    News ST Joseph's will light up again this year with unique new theme

    • 15th Nov 2018 6:21 AM

    Local Partners