A man in his 50s has been seriously injured during an alleged fight with a group of teens riding scooters.
Crime

Man seriously injured in fight with teens on scooters

by Nathan Edwards
5th Dec 2020 10:49 AM
A man has been rushed to hospital after an alleged altercation with a group of teenagers.

Emergency services were called to King George Square in Brisbane City about 1am on Saturday.

Police allege the man in his 50s initially approached the group of seven teens who were riding on scooters in the square, and voiced displeasure with them being there.

The man is then alleged to have had an altercation with one of the teens, which resulted in him receiving a head injury.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Originally published as Man seriously injured in inner-city fight with teens on scooters

