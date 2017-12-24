Man seriously injured in two-storey fall airlifted to Rocky

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A MAN was airlifted in a serious condition this morning after he fell from the second storey of his home near Turkey Beach.

The 52 year old became disoriented before he crashed to the ground around 6am.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to help him at the inland property, where paramedics were already treating him on scene for multiple fractures.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 52-year-old man following a fall from the second storey of his Turkey Beach home. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Upon arrival, the rescue service's flight paramedic and doctor further treated the man before he was flown to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man required further treatment.

Turkey Beach is a coastal township, about 169km south east of Rockhampton.