A man has received significant burns after being doused in accelerant and set alight in Perth.
News

Man set alight on church grounds

13th Jun 2021 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM

A man has been doused with accelerant and set alight on church grounds in Perth, while his alleged attacker remains on the run.

Police said the man received significant burns when he was approached by another man at a church on Beaufort Street, Highgate, about 5pm Saturday.

Moments later the victim was on fire, while the other man left the scene, police said.

A number of good Samaritans came to the victim’s aid, pouring water over him to extinguish the flames.

The 68-year-old man was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital by St John Ambulance for treatment of burns to his face, upper body and hands.

Police are keen to speak to anyone that witnessed the incident or has any information about it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or by making a

report online at crimestopperswa.com.au

Originally published as Man set alight on church grounds

