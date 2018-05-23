Menu
Giobi Sydney Geiger outside the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to two counts of animal cruelty. Kerri-Anne Mesner
Man set to fight animal cruelty charge after horse attack

Kerri-Anne Mesner
23rd May 2018 5:22 PM
A YOUNG man charged with animal cruelty against two iconic Rockhampton horses is fighting the charge.

Giobi Sydney Geiger was 20-years-old when he was charged in January in relation to an extinguisher fired on two Clydesdale horses pulling a carriage on a CBD road.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant appeared on behalf of Geiger in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, informing the court of the decision to plead guilty to four other charges but request a hearing date for the two animal cruelty charges.

The hearing has been set down for July 27.

