Man ‘severely’ injured in CQ rollover

1.10PM: A MAN in his 50s was flown to the Rockhampton Hospital following a single vehicle rollover south of Middlemount on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8.30am on the Fitzroy Developmental Road.

Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Fire Brigade and RACQ Capricorn Rescue personnel worked to extract the man from the car.

A man in his 50s was flown to Rockhampton Hospital after rolling his car on the Fitzroy Developmental Road on Thursday.

The man was treated at the scene for a suspected severely fractured arm as well as other internal injuries.

He was stabilised before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

9.50AM: RESCUE 300 has been called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on the Fitzroy Developmental Road near Mackenzie River.

Queensland Ambulance were called to the crash around 8.30am.

When they arrived at the crash the assessed a man in his 50s for injuries to his arm.

The Rescue 300 helicopter has been tasked to the crash to transport the man to hospital.

The incident is still ongoing, and no other information is known at this stage.