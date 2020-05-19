Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are responding to the scene.
Paramedics are responding to the scene.
Breaking

Man ‘shaken up’ after crash on CQ highway

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12.30PM: Paramedics have transported one man to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with a hand injury.

INITIAL: Paramedics are responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash south of Banana on the Leichardt Highway.

The incident was reported at 11.49am.

Reports indicate a man in his 20s has suffered a laceration to the hand and is “shaken up”. The vehicle is believed to be “moderately damaged”.

Paramedics are on scene treating a man for “minor injuries”.

More to come.

leichardt highway single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beef gala ball’s new location

        premium_icon Beef gala ball’s new location

        News A Family Fair Day will also take place on Saturday May 8

        Country pub opens beer garden for limited dine meals

        premium_icon Country pub opens beer garden for limited dine meals

        Food & Entertainment People have been flocking to the country pub for their famous pizzas.

        Snake Pit’s fighters on front foot despite COVID

        premium_icon Snake Pit’s fighters on front foot despite COVID

        Sport Online and outdoor learning helps trainer navigate way through pandemic.

        UPDATE: Man returns to crash scene, taken to hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man returns to crash scene, taken to hospital

        Breaking It is believed he fled the scene of the crash after rolling his car on its roof.