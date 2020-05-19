Man ‘shaken up’ after crash on CQ highway
UPDATE, 12.30PM: Paramedics have transported one man to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with a hand injury.
INITIAL: Paramedics are responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash south of Banana on the Leichardt Highway.
The incident was reported at 11.49am.
Reports indicate a man in his 20s has suffered a laceration to the hand and is “shaken up”. The vehicle is believed to be “moderately damaged”.
Paramedics are on scene treating a man for “minor injuries”.
More to come.