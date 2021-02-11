Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Crime

Man shares his drink with a pokie machine, ends up in court

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
11th Feb 2021 10:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Redlands man has pleaded guilty in court to a single charge of wilful damage stemming from a drunken incident at a Logan sports club.

Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22, fronted Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the incident occurred at the Lions @ Springwood sports club on the evening of July 17 last year.

Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy

Fitzpatrick approached an associate at a pokie machine about 8.50pm and inexplicably poured part of his alcoholic beverage into the note receiver.

The machine subsequently stopped working and required extensive repairs as liquid had entered the electronics, the court heard.

The court heard Fitzpatrick had no recollection of the offence due to his intoxication, but "believes he tipped in the liquid in an attempt to get his friend to stop playing and join in the socialising".

Fitzpatrick was fined $300 and ordered to pay the venue $974.24 restitution to cover repairs to the machine.

No conviction was recorded.

 

 

Originally published as Man shares his drink with a pokie machine, ends up in court

More Stories

crime gambling pokies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jobs lost: Full details behind H&M Rockhampton closure

        Premium Content Jobs lost: Full details behind H&M Rockhampton closure

        Fashion & Beauty The retail store opened at Stockland in November 2017 and at the time employed 40 staff.

        • 11th Feb 2021 10:28 AM
        Beer pong, live music, speciality beers on offer at festival

        Premium Content Beer pong, live music, speciality beers on offer at festival

        News The Big Beer Festival will be held on the riverbank on February 27.

        • 11th Feb 2021 10:23 AM
        Study reveals 3250 people to move to coast in next 5 years

        Premium Content Study reveals 3250 people to move to coast in next 5 years

        Property The Livingstone Shire will need to develop 330 dwellings each year to keep up with...

        ‘Heartbreaking’: CQ couple battling rare diseases

        Premium Content ‘Heartbreaking’: CQ couple battling rare diseases

        News Fighters rally to raise much-needed funds for ‘Chucky’ and Carina Saelow.