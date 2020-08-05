Menu
The scene of the incident at Mt Gravatt East
Crime

Man shot after Qld cop stabbed in face

by Thomas Chamberlin, Kate Kyriacou & Elise Williams
5th Aug 2020 6:35 PM
A policewoman has opened fire on a man after her partner was stabbed in the face during a domestic violence call-out in Brisbane's south.

It is understood the two officers attended an address at Hillgrove St, Mt Gravatt East, about 5pm to serve domestic violence paperwork when they were allegedly confronted by a man wielding a knife.

The male officer was slashed in the face, just under his eye, before his partner fired her weapon several times.

 

 

Multiple police and ambulance crews raced to the scene, with an ambulance spokesperson saying two people were taken to hospital.

The alleged knifeman was understood to be in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared.

Hillgrove St (and surrounds) are blocked off at Broadwater Rd in Mt Gravatt East.

Photos from residents show the street locked down by police, with more than 12 police vehicles in attendance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man shot after cop stabbed in face

