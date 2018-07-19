Menu
A man and a woman have been shot at a McDonald's store at Helensvale. Photo: Channel 9
Crime

Man shot and dumped from car on Gold Coast

by Greg Stolz
19th Jul 2018 3:18 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM

A MAN has been shot and dumped from a car on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service High Acuity Response Unit have taken the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He is believed to have a significant wound to one of his lower legs and has lost a large amount of blood.

Police regional Assistant Commissioner Brian Wilkins confirmed a man had been shot in the leg.

"We're looking for the offender and the CIB has been engaged," he told couriermail.com.au

"It's very early stages in the investigation."

Monterey Keys Drive runs between Helensvale and Hope Island roads, just east of the Pacific Motorway.

The street is in the canal residential area of the northern Gold Coast, near Hope Island Golf Course.

Students from the nearby Helensvale State High School said when they finished school, teachers and police were out the front leading them the "long way around" to get home.

"All we know is there was a shooting," they said.

"We didn't know what had happened until our parents text us."

The group said their parents told them someone was shot.

"And they were dragged from a car," one student said.

"Then we thought he was on the loose and running through the school."

A witness, who declined to be named, said there were police cars all over the road when he drove past. He said there were at least three ambulances, with Pol Air circling the area.

Police have urged the public to avoid Helensvale Rd, east of Warrego Way and Monterey Keys Drive, while officers respond to the incident.

Helensvale State High School posted on Facebook to expect delays in the area.

More to come

