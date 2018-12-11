Menu
Police have shot a man in Cooktown. Picture: File photo
Crime

Man shot by police in Far North

by Chris Clarke
11th Dec 2018 1:53 PM

A MAN has been shot by police in Cooktown in Far North Queensland.

The 40-year-old was shot and injured after police were called to a disturbance at Savage St about 9.45am.

Early investigations suggest the man confronted officers with a knife before a single officer fired at the man.

The officers supplied first aid, police said, before the man was taken to Cooktown Hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said the man's condition was unknown at this stage.

Ethical Standards have launched an investigation, which will be overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

