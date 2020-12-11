Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been shot by police in Brisbane's south-west. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A police officer has also been injured. Picture: 7 News.
A man has been shot by police in Brisbane's south-west. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A police officer has also been injured. Picture: 7 News.
Crime

Man shot by police, officer injured

by Nathan Edwards, Thomas Morgan
11th Dec 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been shot by police during an incident in Brisbane's south-west this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the incident occurred just after midday at the King Ave and Blunder Rd at Durack.

The man shot by police was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a wound to his lower back.

A police officer is believed to have been injured during the incident.

A major crime scene has been established.

Police have closed off three lanes of Inala Ave.

Two cars, one blue and one red, are stationed in the middle of the road with debris littered around and obvious damage to the cars.

A crime scene has been established, with police stationed around a nearby petrol station.

The two men arrested over the incident allegedly went on a spree in a red car through Goodna before trying to carjack the blue vehicle.

One man was shot and has been taken to hospital.

 

Originally published as Man shot by police, officer injured

More Stories

crime man shot police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man suffers face, rib wounds at prison

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man suffers face, rib wounds at prison

        Breaking The man is being treated in the facility’s medical centre.

        ’We all love Grub’: Determined students adopt CQ wombat

        Premium Content ’We all love Grub’: Determined students adopt CQ wombat

        Pets & Animals Wombat Warrior Shop raises more than $800 to provide Grub with a Safe Haven.

        ‘Large quantity’ of drugs seized in Yeppoon raid

        Premium Content ‘Large quantity’ of drugs seized in Yeppoon raid

        News As well as the big cannabis haul, police found restricted drugs, explosives and a...

        FULL DETAILS: Voting day confirmed for Rocky by-election

        Premium Content FULL DETAILS: Voting day confirmed for Rocky by-election

        News Circle this important date on your calendar for when the Rocky region will return...