Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane
A man is dead after police were called to a domestic violence incident north of Brisbane overnight.
The Queensland Police Service says officers were called to a "violent disturbance between a man and woman" at Dakabin, north of Brisbane, just after midnight.
It is understood the man at the Surround St address was armed with a knife.
A QPS spokesman said the man was tasered and shot by police in response to his aggression.
The man died of his injuries.
A crime scene has been declared and investigations are continuing.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
Originally published as Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane