Man shot in head by brother through car windscreen

A MAN has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his brother in the mouth through a car windscreen on the Sunshine Coast.

A 36-year-old man was arrested this morning at Woodford after a police investigation involving detectives from the Sunshine Coast and Moreton regions, and State Crime Command.

The incident at a Curramore property took place on February 2 where the man allegedly shot a 40-year-old man in the mouth with a .22 rifle, believed to be owned and registered to one of the people who lived at the address.

While the gun is still missing, police arrested the man this morning without incident.

He allegedly had methylamphetamine and cash in his possession.

On further search of other Woodford properties police found a stolen caravan worth about $52,000 and a drug lab.

The van was stolen from a business at Blue Pacific Rd, Deception Bay in January along with about seven others. Three have been recovered during police operations at the Coast.

The 36-year-old man will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charges with attempted murder and multiple drug and firearms offences.